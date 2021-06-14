Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRMK. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

