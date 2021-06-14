Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Calix worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.