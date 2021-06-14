Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Kforce worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kforce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

