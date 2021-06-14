Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,971 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Workhorse Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after buying an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $31,671,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.67. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

