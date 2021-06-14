Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,488 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

