Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,664 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of PJT Partners worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

