Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,146 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $95.41 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

