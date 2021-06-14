Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,835 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

