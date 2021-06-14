Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,926 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $60.39 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

