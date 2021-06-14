Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,395 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Premier Financial worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.73 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

