Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,199 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.