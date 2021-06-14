Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,924 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.44% of Resources Connection worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 169,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $498.25 million, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.