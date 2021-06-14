Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,283 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Delek US worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

