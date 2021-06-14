Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of The Bancorp worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBBK stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

