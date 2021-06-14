Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Nomura

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RICOY stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

