Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Up 6.5%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 60,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,299,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

