Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.35.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
