Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

