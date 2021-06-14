Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 24,117 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $46.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

