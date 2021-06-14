Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Down 6.9%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 12,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 372,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $6,317,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.