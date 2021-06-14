Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 94.3% in May

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

