Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 94.3% in May

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. Rise Gold has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.83.
About Rise Gold
