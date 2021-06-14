Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,570.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $702,495.82 and $1,570.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004330 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00062286 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 179,611,023 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

