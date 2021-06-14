River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

