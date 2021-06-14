Rivetz (RVT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $285,266.99 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

