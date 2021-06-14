Robert W. Baird Boosts Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $65.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

