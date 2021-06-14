Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $10.56 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

