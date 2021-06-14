Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $13.37 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $261.59. 5,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,743. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.