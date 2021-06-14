Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $20.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $129,703,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 11,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

