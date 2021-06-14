Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,274. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.