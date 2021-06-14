Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.49. 49,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,742. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $390.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.