Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $47.56. 2,129,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $325.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
