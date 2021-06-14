Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $47.56. 2,129,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $325.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

