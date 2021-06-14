Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 12,981 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.51 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

