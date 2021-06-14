Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 4,045 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

