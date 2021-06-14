Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 24,300 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 35,735.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $19,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,428 shares of company stock worth $1,333,111. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

