Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $92.58.

