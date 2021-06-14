Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 895.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE opened at $138.63 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.