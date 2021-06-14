Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,258 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7,405.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

