Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $541,378. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

