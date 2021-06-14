Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

