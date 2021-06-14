Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 558.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.42% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANEW. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 589.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ANEW opened at $44.87 on Monday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.88.

