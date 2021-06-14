Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,064 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

CCK opened at $101.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

