Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,157 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Groupon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

