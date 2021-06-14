Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.19 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.