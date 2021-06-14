Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 340 by Berenberg Bank

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 340 target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

