ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of ROHM stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38. ROHM has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.01.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $907.93 million during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

