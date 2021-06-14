ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.38 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00150102 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

