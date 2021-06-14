Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

