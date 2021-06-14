Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

