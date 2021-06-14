Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.