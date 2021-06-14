Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

RROTF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

