Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RROTF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

RROTF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.01. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

