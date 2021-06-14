Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The company has a market cap of C$155.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.39. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

