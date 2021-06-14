Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The company has a market cap of C$155.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.39. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$3.98.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.