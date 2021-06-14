Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.69. 71,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,859. Roots has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.98. The firm has a market cap of C$155.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

